Designer Vision and Sound: Bespoke Cabinet Making
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Surrey
    Shaker style AV cabinet and storage unit with in built centre channel
    Shaker style AV cabinet and storage unit with in built centre channel
    Colour coded shaker style storage units
    Colour coded shaker style storage units
    Bespoke 50mm Display, Audio Visual and storage units with LED's
    Bespoke 50mm Display, Audio Visual and storage units with LED's
    Floating AV cabinet in high gloss copper stone and slate
    Floating AV cabinet in high gloss copper stone and slate
    Bespoke Boot room
    Bespoke Boot room
    Gloss White Display Cabinets with LED lighting
    Gloss White Display Cabinets with LED lighting
    It doesn’t just stop at the AV system, Designer Vision and Sound also offer a bespoke furniture design and installation service. From small cabinets to house audiovisual components, to larger units with shelving, media storage, media walls and fabric and wood panelled walls

    Given our expertise in bespoke furniture we have developed various styles of furniture to house your TV and audio visual sound systems, DVD’s, games controllers, books and magazines without making the room look like it’s filled with furniture wall to wall.  We offer a wide variety of colour and finishes including wood veneers, contemporary gloss and custom spray finishes to match your wall colours.  For that something special, why not add LED lighting or a leather, suede or fabric inset around the TV, we offer a wide range of colours and textures to give your unit a really unique finish.

    Services
    Supply and installation of the bespoke furniture and the highest quality audio visual equipment.
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Surrey
    Address
    59 The Crossways, Merstham
    RH1 3NA Surrey
    United Kingdom
    www.designervisionandsound.com/node/31
