It doesn’t just stop at the AV system, Designer Vision and Sound also offer a bespoke furniture design and installation service. From small cabinets to house audiovisual components, to larger units with shelving, media storage, media walls and fabric and wood panelled walls

Given our expertise in bespoke furniture we have developed various styles of furniture to house your TV and audio visual sound systems, DVD’s, games controllers, books and magazines without making the room look like it’s filled with furniture wall to wall. We offer a wide variety of colour and finishes including wood veneers, contemporary gloss and custom spray finishes to match your wall colours. For that something special, why not add LED lighting or a leather, suede or fabric inset around the TV, we offer a wide range of colours and textures to give your unit a really unique finish.