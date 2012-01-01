The practice was formed in 2007 with a clear agenda to create
a design led architecture practice with a strong client focus. Working predominately on built projects, our architecture and interiors are always innovative, thoughtful and thorough.
Each project is unique. We work closely with our clients and consultant teams to ensure that we expose and capitalise on each opportunity our sites offer. Light and space are paramount and the key to creating architecture and interiors that feel effortless and work beautifully.
The practice has extensive experience on exceptional private residential projects and bespoke developments. Our work includes historic, listed buildings and considered modern schemes. Working closely with a number of our clients, we are an integral part of the pre-acquisition team, appraising new sites and preparing strategic approaches to complex planning, landlord and estate consents.
- Service areas
- London and & all across the UK
- Company awards
- Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2017—Winner Best Apartment
- Aria House, Embankment, London
- Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2014—Winner Best Apartment
- Trafalgar One, Trafalgar Square, London
- International Design & Architecture Awards 2013 - Winner
- Trafalgar One, Trafalgar Square, London
- What House? Awards 2013—Silver
- Trafalgar One, Trafalgar Square, London
- Address
Moreno Masey Ltd, The Barley Mow Centre, 10 Barley Mow Passage
W4 4PH London
United Kingdom
+44-2031426554 www.morenomasey.com