Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Interior Architects in Liss, Nr Petersfield,
    Show all 10 projects

    Hampshire Design Consultancy - Holistic Architectural and Interior Design Consultancy, for residential and small commercial projects around Hampshire. 

    We offer the affordable alternative to Architects, with over 40 years collaborative experience within the industry. A no nonsense approach with a bit of out of the box solution finding. We aim to match each project's solution to the client's needs, not impose our own style or ego.

    Interior Design - We offer a variety of services for all areas of your home, whether you need a design concept, installation or full project management we will tailor the services to each individual clients needs and budgets. 'Beautiful interior design doesn’t have to break the bank'

    Working in and around the Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex Borders.

    Extensions & Alterations - We can provide advice and designs for home extensions, loft conversions and conservatories. With a range of services from planning advice to architectural design. 'Creating a more usable and flexible space to live in may only mean removing a wall or changing a door'

    New Build / Plot Development - Building a house? We are happy to provide an initial feasibility study, including advice on planning, design and costing.

    Design for Developers - Complete and bespoke designs for private and commerical clients. 

    Services: complete design, technical and cost evaluation, planning, building regulations, project management on site, finishing off with soft furnishings, furniture and fittings, kitchens, bathrooms, product sourcing and design. New build, plot evaluation, refurb, conversions, refurb, concept.

    Call us now for a free initial consultation on 07866 727 996 or email at gill@hampshiredesign.co.uk

    Consultation is fee based work to receive a quote or send an enquiry please email with full details and address to gill@hampshiredesign.co.uk or fill the contact us form on our webpage https://www.hampshiredesign.co.uk/contact-us

    Services
    • Concept
    • Design
    • Planning
    • Build management
    • Alterations
    • Extensions
    • new houses
    • plot development
    • Barn Conversions
    • land evaluation
    • Property development
    • Design and Build
    • Conversions
    • listed buildings
    • How to sell your house
    • business to business consultant.
    Service areas
    • Surrey
    • Hampshire
    • West Sussex
    • Liss, Nr Petersfield,
    Address
    Plestor House, Farnham Road,
    GU33 6JQ Liss, Nr Petersfield,
    United Kingdom
    +44-7866727996 www.hampshiredesign.co.uk

    Ruth Gest Ruth Gest
    Gill has provided an excellent and professional service in helping us successfully obtain planning permission for an above garage extension. She has been attentive in listening to our needs and provided some lovely design detail and ideas to create what I am sure will be a lovely new master suite. Gill has always answered all of our questions (of which there were many!) in a most timely and efficient manner and continued to do so even after planning was granted. I wouldn't hesitate in recommending Gill & Mark in the future.
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: May 2017
