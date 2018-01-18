Hampshire Design Consultancy - Holistic Architectural and Interior Design Consultancy, for residential and small commercial projects around Hampshire.

We offer the affordable alternative to Architects, with over 40 years collaborative experience within the industry. A no nonsense approach with a bit of out of the box solution finding. We aim to match each project's solution to the client's needs, not impose our own style or ego.

Interior Design - We offer a variety of services for all areas of your home, whether you need a design concept, installation or full project management we will tailor the services to each individual clients needs and budgets. 'Beautiful interior design doesn’t have to break the bank'

Working in and around the Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex Borders.

Extensions & Alterations - We can provide advice and designs for home extensions, loft conversions and conservatories. With a range of services from planning advice to architectural design. 'Creating a more usable and flexible space to live in may only mean removing a wall or changing a door'

New Build / Plot Development - Building a house? We are happy to provide an initial feasibility study, including advice on planning, design and costing.

Design for Developers - Complete and bespoke designs for private and commerical clients.

Services: complete design, technical and cost evaluation, planning, building regulations, project management on site, finishing off with soft furnishings, furniture and fittings, kitchens, bathrooms, product sourcing and design. New build, plot evaluation, refurb, conversions, refurb, concept.

Call us now for a free initial consultation on 07866 727 996 or email at gill@hampshiredesign.co.uk

Consultation is fee based work to receive a quote or send an enquiry please email with full details and address to gill@hampshiredesign.co.uk or fill the contact us form on our webpage https://www.hampshiredesign.co.uk/contact-us