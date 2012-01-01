Award winning London based architecture and interior design practice creating modern contemporary designs
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and development
- Service areas
- Greater London Area
- Company awards
- London Borough of Haringey Design Awards 2012 'Best New Home'
- London Borough of Camden 2013 'People's Choice Award' Residential scheme of 5 new build homes
- Finalist in 2014 SBID International Design Awards
- Address
-
1a Muswell Hill
N10 3TH London
United Kingdom
+44-2084442070 www.crawfordpartnership.co.uk