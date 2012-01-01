Your browser is out-of-date.

The Crawford Partnership
Architects in London
Reviews (2)
Projects

    Darcies Mews, The Crawford Partnership
    Darcies Mews
    Darling House
    Stonechat Mews Roehampton

    Award winning London based architecture and interior design practice creating modern contemporary designs

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and development
    Service areas
    Greater London Area
    Company awards
    • London Borough of Haringey Design Awards 2012 'Best New Home'
    • London Borough of Camden 2013 'People's Choice Award' Residential scheme of 5 new build homes
    • Finalist in 2014 SBID International Design Awards
    Address
    1a Muswell Hill
    N10 3TH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084442070 www.crawfordpartnership.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Cowan
    over 2 years ago
    Dean M
    Modern looking offices. No parking and poorly sign posted.
    almost 5 years ago
