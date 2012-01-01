Your browser is out-of-date.

BLA Architects
Architects in London
    • Churchill Heath Farm, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Churchill Heath Farm, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style bathroom
    Churchill Heath Farm, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style bathroom
    +2
    Churchill Heath Farm
    Dalebury Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Dalebury Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern bathroom
    Dalebury Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern bathroom
    +3
    Dalebury Road
    Dents Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Classic style bathroom
    Dents Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Dents Road, BLA Architects BLA Architects Classic style living room
    +2
    Dents Road
    Sheen Lane, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern houses
    Sheen Lane, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern houses
    Sheen Lane, BLA Architects BLA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +12
    Sheen Lane
    Ansty Manor, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style kitchen
    Ansty Manor, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style bathroom
    Ansty Manor, BLA Architects BLA Architects Country style bathroom
    +13
    Ansty Manor

    Formed in 2001 by Jeremy Lowe and Eddy Ashdown, BLA have been commissioned on some 250 projects ranging in value from £100,000 to £10 million.

    Specialising in residential developments, both bespoke and commercial each project receives the expert attention of senior partners from beginning to end. The practice has built a reputation for nurturing close personal working relationships with every client. Each project is tailored to the needs of the client, consistently delivering good value and great work. Jeremy and Eddy would be happy to discuss any potential projects with you personally. Please call 0207 486 8333

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
    Service areas
    • oxford
    • North Oxfordshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Oxfordshire and surrounding areas
    • Wiltshire
    • central london
    • Central London.
    • Baker Street
    • Carnaby
    • London
    • Greater London Area
    • marlow
    • hendon
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Address
    91-92 Baker Street
    W1U 6QQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074868333 www.bla-architects.com
