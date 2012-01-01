Formed in 2001 by Jeremy Lowe and Eddy Ashdown, BLA have been commissioned on some 250 projects ranging in value from £100,000 to £10 million.
Specialising in residential developments, both bespoke and commercial each project receives the expert attention of senior partners from beginning to end. The practice has built a reputation for nurturing close personal working relationships with every client. Each project is tailored to the needs of the client, consistently delivering good value and great work. Jeremy and Eddy would be happy to discuss any potential projects with you personally. Please call 0207 486 8333
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
- Service areas
- oxford
- North Oxfordshire
- Oxfordshire
- Oxfordshire and surrounding areas
- Wiltshire
- central london
- Central London.
- Baker Street
- Carnaby
- London
- Greater London Area
- marlow
- hendon
- Address
-
91-92 Baker Street
W1U 6QQ London
United Kingdom
+44-2074868333 www.bla-architects.com