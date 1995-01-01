Your browser is out-of-date.

WALK INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN
Interior Architects in Stockbridge
    Walk is a Hampshire based interior architecture & design company, set up by Gary & Elaine in 1995. Providing twenty five years of expertise in interior design. Encompassing structural interior & exterior design guidance for renovations, new-builds, extensions, open-plan living and spatial-planning. Considering both the functionality & appearance of the space, whilst being skilful in the use of light, colour and textures to make it a home.

    We specialise in evaluating the overall structure and layout, then create plans & drawings that shows placement of walls, windows, doors, plumbing, electrical requirements and any structural accents, ﬂooring, general lighting and window treatments, along with AV advice and furniture placement. Or anything that’s fixed to the building that may effect the works needed to progress.We can additionally design all aspects of the decoration, or at later stage, as needed. Including all finishes & style directions for kitchen & bathrooms and bespoke furniture & furnishings. Resulting in fully thought through creative & practical solutions to satisfy your brief.Our wide and varied selection of projects include large family homes in need of a major renovation to urban apartments. Whatever your project may require - our involvement from the earliest possible stage helps to avoid unnecessary compromise and expense.Please take a look at our extensive portfolios previewed below and other sections with details about how we work, advice articles, plus numerous testimonials or the media section featuring our work in magazines and even on TV! Better still, email us - info@walkid.co.uk or call on 01794 388 886 with an outline of your project and discuss how we can best help you!

    Services
    see our website for ALL the details & options
    Service areas
    Hampshire and Stockbridge
    Company awards
    Southampton, Winchester, Romsey, Lymington, Lyndhurst, Brockenhurst, Ringwood, Avon Castle, Bournemouth, Poole, Salisbury, Newbury, Fareham, Portsmouth, Rowlands Castle, Andover, Alton, Basingstoke, Petersfield.
    Address
    The Cricketers, Romsey Road, Kings Somborne
    SO20 6PR Stockbridge
    United Kingdom
    +44-1794388886 www.walkid.co.uk
    Walk interior architecture & design

    The Cricketers, Romsey Road, Kings Somborne, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6PR

    Company no : 4341029    VAT no : 785852769

    Reviews

    Angela Macvicar
    over 2 years ago
