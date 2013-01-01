Your browser is out-of-date.

Richard Murphy Architects
Architects in Edinburgh
Reviews
Projects

    Refurbishment & Extension to a Property on Ravelston Dykes, Richard Murphy Architects
    Refurbishment & Extension to a Property on Ravelston Dykes

    Multiple award-winning practice extensively published in UK and abroad. Reputation for arts buildings, high quality domestic work. Reputation for innovation and excellence in detailing. 

    Richard Murphy founded his practice in 1991. Its early reputation was built on highly crafted and innovative domestic work in the Edinburgh area. The practice has since won an unprecedented 19 RIBA Awards, and has considerable experience in the Arts, Education, Housing, Health, Public and Community use and Master Planning.

    Richard Murphy Architects defined their goals as to make architecture equally of its place and of its time. This selection of projects illustrates that approach looking equally at careful contextual responses to designing within and adjacent to existing buildings and also constructing new buildings within the contexts of established landscape and urban patterns.

    Services
    • Client Advisor
    • planning advice
    • Architects' Service & Fee Advice
    • Sustainable Design
    • Design for Special Needs
    • Contract Administration
    • Community Development
    • Production Information
    • Conservation & Restoration
    • Full Architectural Service
    • master planning
    • Feasibility studies
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    Edinburgh
    Address
    The Breakfast Mission, 15 Old Fishmarket Close
    EH1 1RW Edinburgh
    United Kingdom
    +44-1312206125 www.richardmurphyarchitects.com
