The Victorian Emporium
Restoration & Renovation in Leighton Buzzard
    • Victorian Dining Room, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium Classic style dining room
    Victorian Dining Room, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium Dining roomLighting
    Victorian Dining Room, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium Classic style dining room
    +3
    Victorian Dining Room
    Victorian Kitchen renovation, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium KitchenLighting
    Victorian Kitchen renovation, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium Classic style kitchen
    Victorian Kitchen renovation, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium KitchenAccessories & textiles
    +4
    Victorian Kitchen renovation
    Victorian garden gate, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium GardenFencing & walls
    Victorian garden gate
    Victorian rug beautifully covers tea room floor, The Victorian Emporium The Victorian Emporium Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Victorian rug beautifully covers tea room floor

    The Victorian Emporium is dedicated to the restoration of period properties.With in-depth knowledge on historical buildings we sell the hard-to-get-hold-of  products to accurately restore and enrich your period home as well as offering property renovation consultancy and advice from ad hoc hand holding visits to full renovation project management

    Services
    Period property renovation products and consultancy
    Service areas
    • London and the South East
    • Leighton Buzzard
    Address
    133 Stoke Road
    LU7 2SR Leighton Buzzard
    United Kingdom
    +44-1525750333 www.thevictorianemporium.com
