Luxury Pool Tables Limited
Furniture & Accessories in Oxfordshire
Reviews (16)
Projects

    Luxury Pool Tables is a retailer of beautiful custom made Pool and Snooker tables which are all made from solid Wood and are very competitively priced.
    Our tables can be built in any game type, including English Pool, American Pool, Snooker, Carom and Russian Pyramid. We have a complete range of tables: Modern, Rustic and Traditional. All slate beds, top branded cloths, Oak, Ash or Birch wood. We pride ourselves on our high level of customer service and can install tables anywhere worldwide!

    Services
    Pool and Snooker Tables
    Service areas
    UK & Global and Oxfordshire
    Address
    24 Market Place, Woodstock
    OX20 1TA Oxfordshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1865582458 luxury-pool-tables.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jennifer Carmichael
    We are so pleased with our new pool / dining / table tennis table ... it has given new life to a previously little used room that we now enjoy tremendously! Attention to detail and service during the ordering and installation process were terrific. Highly recommend.
    3 months ago
    julia moya
    The pool table is absolutely stunning! Customer service from beginning to end was brilliant. I will definitely be using again and recommending to anyone who needs a luxury pool table. Thanks very much Julia
    2 months ago
    Paul Beausang
    Superb, both in terms of the table and the service. Kept us informed throughout the 11 week ordering process. Delivery and installation were very professional, the installers left the location immaculate and provided thoughtful suggestions in terms of precise positioning of game as well as where and why to set the break spot. Thoroughly recommended.
    3 months ago
