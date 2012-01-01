Your browser is out-of-date.

STUDIO[01] LTD
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • THE KNIGHTSBRIDGE APARTMENTS, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bathroom
    THE KNIGHTSBRIDGE APARTMENTS, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bathroom
    THE KNIGHTSBRIDGE APARTMENTS, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern style bedroom
    +4
    THE KNIGHTSBRIDGE APARTMENTS
    LOFT CONVERSION, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bathroom
    LOFT CONVERSION, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bathroom
    LOFT CONVERSION, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern style bedroom
    +3
    LOFT CONVERSION
    STUDIO[01] CREATIVE PAD, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bars & clubs
    STUDIO[01] CREATIVE PAD, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bars & clubs
    STUDIO[01] CREATIVE PAD, STUDIO[01] LTD STUDIO[01] LTD Modern bars & clubs
    +1
    STUDIO[01] CREATIVE PAD

    STUDIO[01] has established a reputation for creating luxurious, elegant, and outstanding design to all areas of interior design. We enjoy translating ideas and concepts into successful interiors for companies and individuals both in the UK and internationally. We have the capability and skill-sets required to work on projects of any size; from major redevelopments to an individual room, from construction work to final decoration.

    Services
    • Space Planning. FF&E & Full Decoration Schemes. Furniture Design. Art
    • Antiques & Accessories Consultancy. Lighting. Landscape Design. Construction Packs. Application Forms & Architecture.
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Saudi Arabia
    • bahrain
    • russia
    • kuwait
    • United Arab Emirates
    Address
    SW6 7AS London
    United Kingdom
    www.studio01.co.uk

    Reviews

    miza
    Studio[01] provided a first class service, executing the design and supervising the remodelling and furnishing of the flat within the agreed time schedule and budget. It was very easy and efficient the process for defining the design concept and the project details, excelling Studio[01] in the preparation and presentation of mood boards, budgets, design schemes, selection of materials, etc.; which resulted in jointly developing the key issues of the project for our full satisfaction with the end result.
    almost 8 years ago
    Project date: June 2012
