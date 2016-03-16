Your browser is out-of-date.

Railing London Ltd
Staircases & Railings in London
    • Glass stairs, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Transparent
    Glass stairs
    ​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony., Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern garden
    ​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony.
    Spiral staircase to the mezzanine, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Spiral staircase to the mezzanine
    Floating treads and landings together with additional LED-lighting, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Floating treads and landings together with additional LED-lighting
    A custom-made floating staircase with oak-clad treads, a clear-glass balustrade and a wall-mounted stainless steel handrail., Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern pool
    A custom-made floating staircase with oak-clad treads, a clear-glass balustrade and a wall-mounted stainless steel handrail.
    Elegant zig-zag staircase features walnut-clad treads and risers., Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Elegant zig-zag staircase features walnut-clad treads and risers.
    Railing London can supply railings, stairs and stainless steel balustrades to both trade and consumer at any quantities and affordable and competitive prices.

    Services
    Design MANUFACTURING and INSTALLATION of / MIDDLE SPINE / HELICAL / ZIG-ZAG / FLOATING / SPIRAL / GLASS Staircases
    Service areas
    Greater London and worldwide
    Address
    25 Gorst Rd, Park Royal
    NW10 6LA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085666750 railinglondon.com
    Legal disclosure

    Being successful in business, we believe we can still reach for more. We intend to expand to provide services for all types of glass work, which we could use for our own projects or supply to the construction industry. We have already started working on our goals to be able to offer you much more in the near future.

