Trajan Stone
Stone, Paving & Concrete in London
Projects

    • Traditional Cotswold Floor, Trajan Stone Trajan Stone Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Traditional Cotswold Floor

    At Trajan Natural Stone we source and supply from quarries in the UK and worldwide. We are a small, efficient and highly experienced team of natural stone specialists.

      Our consultants work closely with architects, surveyors, interior designers, building contractors and private clients to ensure you get the perfect finish for your project every time.   The majority of our work is in London and the South West of England, although we also export to Japan and work with clients in America.  

    With over 20 years experience of providing a personalised professional service, we supply high quality natural stone for any design specification.

    Services
    Suppliers of High Quality Natural Stone
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    40 Pall Mall
    SW1Y5JG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7977107508 www.trajanstone.com
