Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Mirror House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Mirror House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Mirror House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern houses
    +7
    Mirror House
    Honor Oak, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Honor Oak, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Honor Oak, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern living room
    +17
    Honor Oak
    Fermor, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Fermor, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Fermor, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    +9
    Fermor
    Artists' House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Artists' House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern style doors
    Artists' House, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern style doors
    +6
    Artists' House
    Friern Road, London, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Friern Road, London, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Friern Road, London, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    +6
    Friern Road, London
    Stondon Park, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd
    Stondon Park, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Stondon Park, Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Red Squirrel Architects Ltd Modern houses
    +11
    Stondon Park

    We are a young practice committed to providing our client’s with unique design solutions and delivering these professionally. Our team is passionate about creating quality architecture and committed to the fulfilment of our client’s aspirations. We aim to provide progressive contemporary architecture that is socially and environmentally responsive. RSA has a diverse range of experience and our projects range in scale and complexity from high specification private houses, to larger scale arts buildings, housing, schools and offices.

    Services
    • Full architectural services for the following project types:
    • Private housing
    • Arts buildings
    • refurbishments
    • Extensions
    • Conservation
    • Sustainable Design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • RIBA President's Silver Medal (Runner-up)
    • Daily Telegraph Interior of the Year Award shortlist
    Address
    Unit 2, 32 Devonshire Road, Forst Hill, London
    SE23 3SR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086996766 www.redsquirrelarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Jade Cunningham
    Wouldn't help. Said they didn't have the experience and didn't need the extra work. Could have asked me when I needed the work to be done (unless they are busy for the rest of their lives?) or advised of an alternative firm, but no! It actually gave me a laugh - how not to run a business!
    almost 6 years ago
    Sean Compton
    Really inventive design solutions, excellent service and communication.
    over 4 years ago
    Leena Ceccolini
    Very professional service and we are extremely happy with the design they came up with. Have had a lot of compliments from visitors about the design!
    over 3 years ago
