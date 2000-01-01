We deliver beautiful buildings which clients love.

Our buildings work well, they make the best possible use of the site and the budget, they please the users and they please the public. Our buildings are at the forefront of sustainable design. They are bold and uplifting on the outside, spacious and bright on the inside. They stand out but they are considerate to their context.We design all sorts of buildings: corporate HQ’s, medical research institutes, science museums, community centres, student residences, luxury apartments and many one-off houses. We are one of the very few practices to have satisfied the planning policy permitting only ‘truly exceptional’ country houses. Our buildings have won many awards, including the Daily Telegraph Best Townhouse Award twice and the Best Brick House Award twice. Our design ability wins respect and our creativity means we come up with new ideas to resolve problems and unlock potential. We work well with planners and we win the best possible planning consents. It is inevitable that our studio has certain design predilections: it's fair to say we have a design philosophy, and this can be detected in the range of projects on display on this website. There are four obvious common strands that link our buildings: First, our love of form-making. All our buildings are great shapes.Second, a strong sense of order. We don’t do collage or random: each of our buildings has a clear ordering principle which informs every part of it. Third, we love light! Natural light flooding interior spaces is so good for the spirits but also so good for the architecture: we use it to articulate shape, space and surface. Fourth, a desire to design buildings which stand the test of time. The right moment to judge a building is fifty years hence. We avoid trendy notions and gizmos; we use ideas and materials which are robust and which will age with grace.But it should also be clear from the variety of architectural solutions adopted that our creative juices are not contained by any dogma: we tackle all sorts of building types and sizes and we let the client, the brief and the site guide us to very different answers. We do not churn out standard stuff, we do not fall back on clichés, we are very creative, we use the right side of our brains, and we really think.