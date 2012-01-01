Your browser is out-of-date.

BGA Architects Ltd
Architects in Newtownards
    007 House, BGA Architects Ltd
    007 House, BGA Architects Ltd BGA Architects Ltd Modern houses
    007 House, BGA Architects Ltd BGA Architects Ltd Modern houses
    007 House
    Services
    • Architects
    • Planning
    • One off Houses
    • Bespoke Houses
    • Domestic Extensions
    • Interior Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Building Control
    • Contract Administration
    • Expert Witness
    Service areas
    Ireland, & all across the UK, and Newtownards
    Company awards
    • RSUA Design Awards 2012 Residential Highly Commended; RICS Awards 2012 Educational Shortlist; RSUA Design Awards
    • 2014 Special Award for Regeneration for Social
    • Housing Scheme
    Address
    50 Regent Street
    BT23 4LP Newtownards
    United Kingdom
    +44-2891815736 www.bga-ni.com
