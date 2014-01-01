Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
hadean-creation
Landscape Architects in Carlisle
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ellerslie 2014, hadean-creation hadean-creation Modern garden
    Ellerslie 2014, hadean-creation hadean-creation Modern garden
    Ellerslie 2014, hadean-creation hadean-creation Modern garden
    +1
    Ellerslie 2014

    The studio at Hadean-Creation is inspired by nature to design eye-catching and inspiring solutions to external space designs. Our aim is to provide sustainable and ethical responses to a client brief by adding value and empowering a sense of pride and ownership.

    We respond to the site characteristics and believe it is essential to work responsibly with nature to produce a lasting legacy.

    The sensitive re-adaptation of heritage assets is a key driver in the studio; we value the legacy of past generations and use their inspiration for creative adaptation for modern life.

    We are fully aware of the need to respond to climate change and provide a forward thinking approach to producing flexible, dynamic and multi-functional spaces that will adapt over time and grow with the communities they serve.

    With over 19 years experience we are proud to offer a first-class customer focused approach to commissions.

    Services
    • landscape architecture
    • urban design
    • master planning
    • heritage and conservation projects
    • environmental resilience
    • Sustainable Design
    • garden design
    • Project Management
    • environmental planning
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Cumbria
    • Scottish borders
    • North Yorkshire
    • Lancashire
    • Northumbria
    • carlisle
    Company awards
    Harrogate Flower Show 2018, Ellerslie International Flower Show, Christchurch NZ medalist 2013 and 2014
    Address
    116 London Road
    ca1 2pe Carlisle
    United Kingdom
    +44-7789705339 www.hadean-creation.co.uk
      Add SEO element