Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Colin Chetwood
Lighting in Ross On Wye
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House lights, Colin Chetwood Colin Chetwood Living roomLighting
    House lights, Colin Chetwood Colin Chetwood Living roomLighting
    House lights, Colin Chetwood Colin Chetwood Living roomLighting
    House lights

    Colin brings together his skills in fine art, blacksmithing and woodworking to make collections of original contemporary lighting for office and home.

    The Herefordshire landscape surrounding his studio, provides a rich source of inspiration for Colin's highly individual lamps. Working with hot forged and cold beaten metals, locally sourced green oak, Japanese and lacquered tissue paper he draws on natural plant forms to create dramatic, sculptural sources of light.

    Services
    Lighting and furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    U.K
    Address
    6 The Grove , Brampton Abbotts,
    HR9 7JH Ross On Wye
    United Kingdom
    +44-1989567234 www.colinchetwood.co.uk
      Add SEO element