Colin brings together his skills in fine art, blacksmithing and woodworking to make collections of original contemporary lighting for office and home.
The Herefordshire landscape surrounding his studio, provides a rich source of inspiration for Colin's highly individual lamps. Working with hot forged and cold beaten metals, locally sourced green oak, Japanese and lacquered tissue paper he draws on natural plant forms to create dramatic, sculptural sources of light.
