The Den & Now is an online homeware emporium offering an eclectic mix of furniture and accessories for the home; from one-off vintage and reclaimed finds, to industrial and contemporary pieces. We are committed to only sourcing product which we believe has a unique design or quality. Our philosophy is simple - we provide a carefully edited collection of stylish handpicked homeware, that's a little out of the ordinary, delivered with care direct to your door. We also offer a bespoke Personal Shopping Service for our customers, as well as FREE delivery on orders over £150... what's not to love!
The Den & Now was founded by Charlie Beebee – a northern lass who strayed south to work in the fast-paced fashion industry for a little over a decade, before returning home to her roots.
Passionate about interior design and inspired by her own love of mixing vintage with contemporary to create unique living spaces, Charlie set about establishing The Den & Now from her own little den in Chester, where she lives with her husband. With a background in art, Charlie has a keen interest in all things style related, from interior design and fashion, to street art and photography.