Hoch Bau Architecture
Architects in Churchdown
Reviews (0)
    Crown House - Annexe
    Streatham SW London
    Kitchen Extension & Remodeling
    Kitchen Space - Cheltenham
    Sequoia SPA, HERTFORDSHIRE

    Hoch-Bau is an innovative, boutique design and architectural practice with offices in London and Cheltenham. We specialise in imaginative, designs and solutions to unique projects - offering a full service from concept to completion for exclusive luxury architectural and interior design

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Project Management
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • South West London
    • Cheltenham
    • Surrey
    Address
    54 Parton Road
    GL3 2AF Churchdown
    United Kingdom
    +44-1452855088 www.hoch-bau-architecture.co.uk
