Space Group Architects
Architects in London
    Bx(2+1x2)+Ex(1+1x2)
    Bx(2+1x2)+Ex(1+1x2)
    Bx(2+1x2)+Ex(1+1x2)
    Bx(2+1x2)+Ex(1+1x2)
    The Landscape House
    The Landscape House
    The Landscape House
    The Landscape House
    House Of Generations
    House Of Generations
    House Of Generations
    House Of Generations
    Forest View
    Forest View
    Forest View
    Forest View
    D5
    D5
    D5
    D5
    Gesamtkunstwerk
    Gesamtkunstwerk
    Gesamtkunstwerk
    Gesamtkunstwerk
    We have a considered approach that encourages creative dialogue with both other design experts and the client. Where possible we aim to collaborate and explore radical solutions to achieve success.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • master planning
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • Furniture Design
    • multimedia art
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • UK and Europe
    • Greater London
    • London
    Company awards
    Selected awards, nominations and prizes of successful projects Martin Gruenanger, founder of Space Group Architects, was involved in include the following: NLA 'Don't Move, Improve!' Award 2013/14—Shortlisted for Home Refurbishment NLA 'Don't Move, Improve!' Award 2013/14—Shortlisted for Home Interior Design NLA 'Don't Move, Improve!' Award 2013/14—Shortlisted for Office Refurbishment LEAF International 'Best Use of Space' Award—Finalist 2013 LEAF Young Architect of the Year 2012—World Finalist NLA 'Don't Move, Improve!' Award 2011/12 for Home Interior Design World Architecture News—21For21 Finalist 2011 BD Young Architect of the Year 2010—Runner up RIBA Award 2010 The Worshipful Company of Chartered Architects’ New City Architecture Award 2010 City of London District Surveyors Association’s Building Excellence Award 2010 for the Best Sustainability Project Buildings’ Building Project of the Year Award 2010 runner up The Institute of Civil Engineers’ ‘Project of the Year’ Award 2009 RIBA Award 2008 Manser Medal nominee 2008 Grand Designs Best New Build House Finalist 2007 AIA UK Chapter Excellence in Design Award 2007 RIBA Award 2006 Manser Medal nominee 2008
    Address
    Unit 2, The Earl of Devon, 213 Devons Road
    E3 3QX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079871926 www.spacegrouparchitects.com
    ‘Architectural scientists’ in the quest for a humane future

