Andrew John Lloyd
Furniture & Accessories in Conwy
    At a lloyd design we design and make

    Kitchens

    Bedrooms

    Home office

    Library bookcases

    Bespoke fine art furniture

    We are a small business dedicated to high quality, using traditional and modern construction methods where applicable, giving longevity to our products. 

    The advantage of being a small company is that you have a personal one to one relationship with our designer. This ensures that we fulfil your brief and achieve success in developing your product. 

    A design service alone is available.

    Service areas
    Conwy
    Address
    LL28 5RE Conwy
    United Kingdom
    www.andrewjohnlloyd.co.uk
