At a lloyd design we design and make

Kitchens

Bedrooms

Home office

Library bookcases

Bespoke fine art furniture

We are a small business dedicated to high quality, using traditional and modern construction methods where applicable, giving longevity to our products.

The advantage of being a small company is that you have a personal one to one relationship with our designer. This ensures that we fulfil your brief and achieve success in developing your product.

A design service alone is available.