Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dash &amp; Albert
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Indoor / Outdoor Rugs, Dash & Albert Dash & Albert Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Indoor / Outdoor Rugs, Dash & Albert Dash & Albert Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
    Indoor / Outdoor Rugs

    Color, comfort, and approachable elegance—these are the hallmarks of visionary designer Annie Selke. A consummate traveler and flea-market treasure hunter, Annie gathers inspiration wherever she goes. She distills her ideas into a variety of fabulous and functional products for the home, available through her acclaimed textiles companies Pine Cone Hill and Dash & Albert Rug Company, licensed fabric collection Annie Selke Home, and all-new accessories collection Fresh American.

    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • UK
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    +34-915622013 dashandalberteurope.com
      Add SEO element