Set around a network of six lakes spread over 650 rural acres, The Lakes by Yoo is a joint venture with The Raven Group and is a unique combination of beautiful country living and all the urban luxury you could imagine - from very stylish interior design to a concierge service that can have your home prepared for your arrival and your fridge stocked when you arrive. The Lakes by Yoo is a number of firsts all rolled into one development – it’s the first time Yoo has gone to the country (in The Cotswolds) and it’s the first time Jade Jagger for Yoo Designs have been available in the UK. Buyers at The Lakes by Yoo can pick which plot their home will be on as well as a choice of interior design from: the Yoo in-house design studio, Jade Jagger designs for Yoo, or Kelly Hoppen designs for Yoo. Minimalist in design, they bring sleek modern city glamour to the weekend country retreat.