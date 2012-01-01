Your browser is out-of-date.

Stair Factory
Staircases & Railings in Preston
    • Office staircase Goteburg , Stair Factory Stair Factory Modern bars & clubs
    Office staircase Goteburg
    Kitchen retailer London, Stair Factory Stair Factory Minimalist office buildings
    Kitchen retailer London
    Potters Bar domestic staircase, Stair Factory Stair Factory Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Potters Bar domestic staircase
    London domestic staircase, Stair Factory Stair Factory Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    London domestic staircase

    Stair Factory is a company that specializes in the design, production and installation of staircases and staircase structures. The company employs experienced and outstanding professionals in their field, who have all gained huge knowledge from working with the largest staircase manufacturers in Europe.
    Stair Factory produces all types of staircases made of wood, metal, glass and natural stone. 

    Our staircases are installed in private sectors: apartments, cottages, residential houses as well as in various commercial and public sectors: offices, shopping centres, hotels, movie theatres, catering establishments, etc.

    The company has been successfully operating in foreign markets including: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, England and Russia.

    Services
    Design Manufature Installation
    Service areas
    • UK and internationally
    • Preston
    Company awards
    2012 best designed staircase in Scandinavia
    Address
    161 Lightfoot Lane Higher Bartle
    PR4 0LA Preston
    United Kingdom
    +44-1772866344 www.stairfactory.co.uk
