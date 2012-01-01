Stair Factory is a company that specializes in the design, production and installation of staircases and staircase structures. The company employs experienced and outstanding professionals in their field, who have all gained huge knowledge from working with the largest staircase manufacturers in Europe.

Stair Factory produces all types of staircases made of wood, metal, glass and natural stone.

Our staircases are installed in private sectors: apartments, cottages, residential houses as well as in various commercial and public sectors: offices, shopping centres, hotels, movie theatres, catering establishments, etc.

The company has been successfully operating in foreign markets including: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, England and Russia.