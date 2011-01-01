Your browser is out-of-date.

chloe croft london limited
Artists & Artisans in Stewkley
Reviews
    • Using her vibrant yet elegant signature style, Chloe Croft creates exquisite animal portraits which are sought across the globe. Each unique piece is created using hundreds of  strips of parchment, painstakingly cut with a surgeon's scalpel.

    BIOG: Graduating with a Masters degree from  the world renowned Royal College of Art she quickly rose to fame creating elegant couture for some of the biggest Pop and Opera stars on the planet.  After launching her art collection in 2011 and receiving rave reviews from the worlds  media (including The Sunday Times and Vogue etc) her work is now incredibly collectable.

    Chloe is available for commission.

    Limited edition prints, cushions and lampshades featuring her stunning creations can now also be purchased.

    Services
    • Commissions
    • Bespoke Designs
    • Limited Edition Prints
    • Cushions and Lampshades
    Address
    Sawmills House, 62 High Street South
    lu70th Stewkley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7818062545 www.chloecroftlondon.com
