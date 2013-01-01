Chrysalis Interior Design, based in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, creates sumptuous luxurious interiors which reflect your personality and lifestyle. Drawing on inspiration from travels all over the world, making use of natural materials and organic shapes, layering different textures and adding touches to catch the light are our design hallmarks. We work with you to create your bespoke interior, to your budget and timescale, from a single room to your whole house.

The name “Chrysalis” was inspired by the lifecycle of butterflies: they begin life as rather unappealing caterpillars, weave themselves a chrysalis in which they hibernate and from which they emerge utterly transformed into beautiful butterflies. Our aim at Chrysalis Interior Design is to transform your home in much the same way, so at the end of the design process it will emerge a better, sleeker more beautiful version of its former self. We want our designs to delight and inspire you. When looking for an Interior Designer, you need someone who is friendly and approachable, who will listen to your ideas and take your lifestyle into account when redesigning your home. Chrysalis Interior Design prides itself on bringing its signature style to your home and adapting it to fit your needs. Owner and designer, Samantha Mansell, has travelled to over 28 countries on 5 different continents and likes to draw inspiration from these experiences, enjoying mixing different influences to create a truly unique, bespoke, beautiful space. We will work closely with you to develop the initial design scheme, giving you options where appropriate depending on budget and taste. We work hard to make sure you are totally happy with your design – after all, you have to live with it. We are friendly and approachable and would love to hear from you if you are interested in what we do. Based in the picturesque Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, we are brilliantly positioned to access the motorway network and many major towns, cities and villages. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us via email at enquiries@chrysalisinteriordesign.com or call us on 0121 6476709.