Established in 2009, Nicky Mudie set up Violet & George as a response to the lack of originality and creativity in soft furnishing design. Nicky’s passion for textiles within interiors has led to the great success of supplying cleverly designed soft furnishings and the finishing touches to homes both in and around London and internationally.

From their design studio in West London Violet & George offer a bespoke soft furnishing service ranging from made to measure curtains and blinds, lampshades, rugs, throws, cushions to any upholstery and re-upholstery requirements. They constantly source new and exciting textile designers, samples of which are housed in their extensive fabric library in their North Kensington showroom.

In addition to their bespoke services Violet and George offer a fully comprehensive service incorporating all aspects of interior decoration from specifying paint colours and wallpapers to carpets, lighting, artwork and furniture for residential and commercial projects.

With 13 years experience as an Interior Designer Nicky and the team have keen eyes for detail and are committed to creating a space that is unique to you. With expert craftsmanship and original designs they ensure that everything is expertly produced and finished to the highest of standards, usually by hand. Their established network of specialists guarantees premier workmanship in creating your perfect home.