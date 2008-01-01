Your browser is out-of-date.

FADI CHERRY | design studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Safari Luxe
    Safari Luxe
    Safari Luxe
    +5
    Safari Luxe
    Mayfair Private Residence
    Mayfair Private Residence
    Mayfair Private Residence
    +12
    Mayfair Private Residence
    Master Bedroom/ Mayfair, London
    Master Bedroom/ Mayfair, London
    Master Bedroom/ Mayfair, London
    +4
    Master Bedroom/ Mayfair, London
    Girl's bedroom / Mayfair, London
    Girl's bedroom / Mayfair, London
    Girl's bedroom / Mayfair, London
    +3
    Girl's bedroom / Mayfair, London
    A Single Man Bedroom....
    A Single Man Bedroom....
    A Single Man Bedroom....
    A Single Man Bedroom....

    Fadi started his business life working for a number of years at
    different advertising firms, where he served as a Creative Director and guided numerous multinationals through their branding endeavors in the Middle East. This experience served to reinforce a decision he had made a few years earlier to do a Masters degree in design and it is that degree that brought him to London in 2008. Although he studied all facets of design in his coursework, what most fascinated him was Interior Design.

    He have always believed that design is a big canvas on which to develop relationships between space, shape, texture and color. Nowhere is this more true than in the art of interior design, where one has the opportunity to experiment with a seemingly infinite number of possibilities in order to create a look and feel that is, truly, unique.

    At the end of 2010 he created his own design studio "Fadi Cherry Design Ltd.", where he blend his Middle East heritage with Western traditions to create one-of-a-kind designs. He says: "The most important part of my job is understanding my clients; how they live, how they want to use space, what will make them most at home or inspire them at work. So working with clients for me really is a partnership in creativity."

    Services
    Interior Design and Decoration
    Service areas
    London and International
    Address
    29 westbourne terrace
    W23UN London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077230672 www.fadicherrydesign.com
