Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adelina Iliev Photography
Photographers in London
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Photography for C-Squared Interiors - House in Charlbury, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Eclectic style living room
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - House in Charlbury, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Eclectic style living room
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - House in Charlbury, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Eclectic style dining room
    +7
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - House in Charlbury
    Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern media room
    Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern houses
    Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern houses
    +9
    Photography - barn conversion in Sawbridgeworth
    Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern kitchen
    +15
    Photography for Kingshall Estates / Vastu Interiors - House in Northwood, London
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - Flat in Knightsbridge, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern living room
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - Flat in Knightsbridge, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern living room
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - Flat in Knightsbridge, London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern living room
    +6
    Photography for C-Squared Interiors - Flat in Knightsbridge, London
    Photography for Red Squirrel Architects - House extension, South London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern conservatory
    Photography for Red Squirrel Architects - House extension, South London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern conservatory
    Photography for Red Squirrel Architects - House extension, South London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern conservatory
    +8
    Photography for Red Squirrel Architects - House extension, South London
    Photography for Trevor Brown Architect - House in North London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern kitchen
    Photography for Trevor Brown Architect - House in North London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern kitchen
    Photography for Trevor Brown Architect - House in North London, Adelina Iliev Photography Adelina Iliev Photography Modern kitchen
    +9
    Photography for Trevor Brown Architect - House in North London
    Show all 7 projects

    I am a London based architecture/interior design/landscape photographer and work with a variety of clients in architecture and design, I also contribute to design magazines, image banks and the National Geographic.
    I have a degree in architecture and years of experience as an interior designer in London before turning to photography. I believe this to be an advantage in interpreting design into photography.

    I  can be commissioned for a variety of photo projects - architecture, interiors, lifestyle, event photography. I can travel anywhere in the UK or abroad for assignments.

    Services
    Photography
    Service areas
    London, All across the UK, and Europe
    Address
    SE23 3PA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7941941814 www.adelina.co.uk
      Add SEO element