I am a London based architecture/interior design/landscape photographer and work with a variety of clients in architecture and design, I also contribute to design magazines, image banks and the National Geographic.

I have a degree in architecture and years of experience as an interior designer in London before turning to photography. I believe this to be an advantage in interpreting design into photography.

I can be commissioned for a variety of photo projects - architecture, interiors, lifestyle, event photography. I can travel anywhere in the UK or abroad for assignments.