Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Architects in London
    Clapham Old Town, Lambeth
    East Dulwich 1
    Venn Street Part 2

    Proctor & Co are an architecture and design studio based in South London.

    We specialise in residential architecture from small scale extensions & loft conversions to large contemporary new-build homes. We offer a personal, collaborative service that will guide you from your project's conception to its spectacular completion.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Planning Applications
    • listed building consents
    • residential design
    • Domestic Extensions
    • Loft conversions
    Service areas
    • London
    • Clapham Common
    • Clapham North
    • Balham
    • Wandsworth
    • Chelsea
    • BATTERSEA
    • West Duwich
    • East Dulwich
    • Peckham
    • West Norwood
    • Stockwell
    • South London
    • South West London
    • Fulham
    • Lambeth
    • Southark
    • Brixton
    Address
    Gnd Fl, Unit 21, Abbeville Mews, 88 Clapham Park Road
    SW4 7BX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079981740 www.proctorand.co.uk
