Proctor & Co are an architecture and design studio based in South London.
We specialise in residential architecture from small scale extensions & loft conversions to large contemporary new-build homes. We offer a personal, collaborative service that will guide you from your project's conception to its spectacular completion.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Design
- Planning Applications
- listed building consents
- residential design
- Domestic Extensions
- Loft conversions
- Service areas
- London
- Clapham Common
- Clapham North
- Balham
- Wandsworth
- Chelsea
- BATTERSEA
- West Duwich
- East Dulwich
- Peckham
- West Norwood
- Stockwell
- South London
- South West London
- Fulham
- Lambeth
- Southark
- Brixton
- Show all 18 service areas
- Address
-
Gnd Fl, Unit 21, Abbeville Mews, 88 Clapham Park Road
SW4 7BX London
United Kingdom
+44-2079981740 www.proctorand.co.uk