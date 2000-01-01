Your browser is out-of-date.

Merêces Arch Viz Studio
CGI / Visualisation in Evora
Projects

    Reviera Abdijan
    Reviera Abdijan
    Reviera Abdijan
    Reviera Abdijan
    NC Student Center - Modern study/office
    NC Student Center - Modern study/office
    NC Student Center - Modern study/office
    NC Student Center
    Kiribati House - Modern bars & clubs
    Kiribati House
    Modern House - Modern houses
    Modern House
    Creative Hub - Modern houses
    Creative Hub
    Evora Offices - Modern study/office
    Evora Offices
    Merêces Arch-Viz  is an 3D Visualization studio based in Évora / Lisbon.  The Award Winning 3D Artist Sérgio Merêces is the studio CEO and LEAD 3D Artist with a team of creative professionals with commitment and pride in our work and . Our customers know that we care so much about their success as they do when appreciate our style. Our work can be seen globally in many industries and markets. We apply in all our work the most advanced techniques, valuing all the creation process and making it a unique piece of art.

    Services
    • 3D Visualizations
    • exteriors
    • Interiors
    • Masterplan
    • Aerials
    • furniture
    • 3D Animation
    Service areas
    Worldwide. and Evora
    Company awards
    • CGAwards 2014 Best Still Image
    • CGArchitect 2013 Trophy Award
    • 3D Artist Magazine Cover and awards
    • 3DTotal Trophy printed to award
    • 3DTotal Best of 6X
    • Vray Workshop 7X
    • CGRAMP Award Best artwork of Month
    • Abduzeedo Puplication
    • CGArena Awards
    Address
    Rua do Mare 2, Esc EE01
    7005-873 Evora
    Portugal
    www.sergiomereces.com
    Merêces Arch-Viz Studio

