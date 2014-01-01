Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stuart Frazer
Interior Architects in Manchester
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Blackburn Kitchen, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    Blackburn Kitchen, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    Blackburn Kitchen, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    +1
    Blackburn Kitchen
    Regan Kitchen - Room of the Year / Northern Design Awards 2014, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    Regan Kitchen - Room of the Year / Northern Design Awards 2014, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    Regan Kitchen - Room of the Year / Northern Design Awards 2014, Stuart Frazer Stuart Frazer Minimalist kitchen
    +4
    Regan Kitchen - Room of the Year / Northern Design Awards 2014

    The home is not just a functional space: it is an expression of the owner’s dreams and inspirations. Our designers will create a bespoke kitchen unique to you.

    Our award-winning kitchen designers work closely with our clients throughout the whole design process to ensure their finished kitchen is simply stunning and not only fulfills but exceeds all requirements. We take time to fully assess their needs and wants for a kitchen, offering a complementary home visit on which we can discover for ourselves how the kitchen will fit in with the rest of the home. 

    Our highly qualified and experienced kitchen designers are the best in the industry. They create hand drawn sketches to your specification and then develop it in to a fully rendered CAD drawing. The full spectrum of colours and finishes is discussed until we create your dream kitchen. Attention to detail is key to ensure the very best quality kitchen.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    UK & Global and Manchester
    Company awards
    Stuart Frazer had a triumphant night at the Northern Design Awards, picking up two awards for kitchen design. Paul Rigby, designer at Stuart Frazer, won Kitchen of the Year and Room of the Year on Friday, 21st November, at the ceremony at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton.
    Address
    554-556, Bury New Rd, Prestwich,
    M25 3BD Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1617984800 www.stuartfrazer.com
      Add SEO element