BANDICOM
Designers in Dhaka
    • We provide high quality 3d architectural rendering and architectural modeling rendering services. Commitment to Quality and Execution has given us the opportunity to continue to serve the needs of an international market.
    The 3D model architecture images we create include a high level of detail concerning modeling, rendering, texturing and can also express light play i.e. the impact of sunlight / artificial light / shadows.

    Services
    • Architectural 3d Visualaization of exterior and interior
    • 3d walkthrough and flyby. Brochure design
    • visual effects
    • special effects
    • White board animation
    Service areas
    Architect, 3D Animation, and Dhaka
    Address
    House 3, Road 6, Block E, Section 2, Mirpur
    1216 Dhaka
    United Kingdom
    +44-1715134057 www.architectural3drendering.com
