2A DESIGN
Designers in Offord Darcy
    • Here at 2adesign we pride ourselves on the ability to take on any project and deliver a first-class solu-tion to your design conundrum. If your wanting to expand the space you have by the way of an exten-sion, or you simply want to create a particular look to just one room or the compete house we can de-liver. We will work closely with you to make sure the dream idea you have in your head will be rolled out into a tangible reality. Detail and finishing’s on a project is what will make it stand out from the rest and we make sure that this is of the highest stan-dard on each and every job.

    Services
    INTERIOR DESIGN: ARCHITECTUAL DESIGN. HOUSE STAGING
    Service areas
    OFFORD DARCY
    Address
    THE OLD SCHOOL HOUSE
    PE19 5RH Offord Darcy
    United Kingdom
    +44-7774988406 WWW.2ADESIGN.CO.UK
