Britannicus Stone
Tile, Stone & Worktops in London
    • RIBA Gallary, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    RIBA Gallary, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    RIBA Gallary, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    +1
    RIBA Gallary, London UK
    Gilston Road, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Modern bathroom
    Gilston Road, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Modern bathroom
    Gilston Road, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +1
    Gilston Road, London UK
    Brooke Street, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Brooke Street, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone
    Brooke Street, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Modern bathroom
    Brooke Street, London UK
    Dawson Place, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone BathroomSinks
    Dawson Place, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone BathroomSinks
    Dawson Place, London UK, Britannicus Stone Britannicus Stone Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +12
    Dawson Place, London UK

    Britannicus Stone take great pride and pleasure in being able to present a range of stones that are not only wholly British but are also totally unique to Britain.

    Our beautiful British stone and marble is used for bathrooms, kitchens, floors, walls, fireplaces and basins by London’s leading architecture and interior design practices. 

    Services
    Stone & marble supplier/ purveyor
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • London
    Address
    Unit 24, Chelsea Wharf
    SW10 0QJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077515962 www.britannicus-stone.co.uk
