Britannicus Stone take great pride and pleasure in being able to present a range of stones that are not only wholly British but are also totally unique to Britain.
Our beautiful British stone and marble is used for bathrooms, kitchens, floors, walls, fireplaces and basins by London’s leading architecture and interior design practices.
Unit 24, Chelsea Wharf
SW10 0QJ London
United Kingdom
+44-2077515962 www.britannicus-stone.co.uk