JML Garden Rooms
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Auchterarder
    • Multi Use Garden Room: Gym, Office, Studio, Chill Out Room

    We design and build the highest quality Garden rooms, Garden Offices & Garden Gyms available. Built using SIPs (Structurally Insulated Panels) to give maximum efficiency and ensure that your Garden rooms can be used all year round, even in the coldest of climates.   
    Standard Ranges available with Bespoke Choices or Full Bespoke Custom Service available.

    Services
    • Everything from Advice
    • to Design
    • Ground works to Build
    • Entertainment installation to interior design.
    Service areas
    GB and auchterarder
    Address
    The Arns
    ph3 1ej Auchterarder
    United Kingdom
    +44-1764663271 www.jmlgardenrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sandy Lees
    I have worked with JML on several occasions and it was only right for them to do our garden office for our architectural practice. The entire team were fantastic, thanks to Jakki for her communication to Ross's expertise on site. The project was completed within 4 weeks - unbelievable. I have recommended JML and JML Garden Rooms to clients and friend already and will continue to do so! Cheers JML.
    5 months ago
    Sharon Mackay
    JML built a wonderful garden room for us and we are absolutely delighted with it. The quality of workmanship and materials is excellent. All snagging was dealt with quickly and efficiently. The end product is first class with a luxurious feel. It is very well designed and blends in beautifully with the trees in the garden. Jakki’s communication with us throughout the whole process was great. She was friendly, patient and helpful, even when we made changes to the design. I have no hesitation in recommending JML and would certainly use them again if we ever needed another garden room!
    5 months ago
    Sue Hunter
    I’ve just had a Lowlander garden room installed in Edinburgh and I am really delighted with it. The quality is excellent and all of the team have been so professional and easy to deal with. They made it very stress free. I would highly recommend to anyone who is after a good quality product.
    3 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
