We design and build the highest quality Garden rooms, Garden Offices & Garden Gyms available. Built using SIPs (Structurally Insulated Panels) to give maximum efficiency and ensure that your Garden rooms can be used all year round, even in the coldest of climates.
Standard Ranges available with Bespoke Choices or Full Bespoke Custom Service available.
- Services
- Everything from Advice
- to Design
- Ground works to Build
- Entertainment installation to interior design.
- Service areas
- GB and auchterarder
- Address
-
The Arns
ph3 1ej Auchterarder
United Kingdom
+44-1764663271 www.jmlgardenrooms.co.uk