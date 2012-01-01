Bogle

Architects was founded in 2012 by Ian Bogle and consists of a highly creative group of individuals sharing a common desire to design and build progressive, imaginative and innovative architecture.

Operating out of studios in London and Prague, and with a further office in Hong Kong, the practice is engaged in a wide range of prestigious UK and international projects.

Through diversity and compatibility Bogle Architects strives for simple design solutions to resolve the complexity of any project. The practice’s philosophy is based on clarity of thought, wide engagement and a collaborative design process in order to realise a common goal.

The practice strategy is to be diverse in both location and sector encouraging a balanced workload between UK domestic projects and international work which in return offers an insight into many different design solutions enhancing the continually improving offer to clients.