Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Country Interiors
Furniture & Accessories in Norfolk
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Butchers block island - end grain beech, Country Interiors Country Interiors
    Butchers block island - end grain beech, Country Interiors Country Interiors
    Butchers block island - end grain beech, Country Interiors Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +9
    Butchers block island - end grain beech
    Kitchen island - double overhang , Country Interiors Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen island - double overhang , Country Interiors Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Kitchen island - double overhang , Country Interiors Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +3
    Kitchen island - double overhang

    From our home furniture workshop in the heart of England, we pride ourselves on bringing your lifestyle, requirements and design tastes into your next furniture piece. We are equally delighted to lovingly deliver one of our tried and tested designs as we are to customise a  piece from our furniture collection or imagine a completely unique furniture design to fit your home. Our painted furniture and stained furniture is available  in the fulll range of Farrow & Ball colours and stains as well as our own exclusive mixes to ensure a perfect harmony with your home.      

      We will be delighted to help you furnish any part of your home with your own ideas, and from the moment you get in touch with us you willpersonally deal with one of our team from inception to delivery - at which point the Country Interiors guarantee promises you will be amazed at the quality, craftsmanship and value of your unique wood furniture.

    Services
    • Furniture manufacturer
    • Butchers block islands
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    NR21 0JJ Norfolk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7595876456 Countryinteriors.net
      Add SEO element