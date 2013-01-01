Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hale Brown Architects Ltd
Architects in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cedarwood, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Country style living room
    Cedarwood, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Cedarwood, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Country style living room
    +2
    Cedarwood, Surrey
    Coach House Lane, Wimbledon, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Coach House Lane, Wimbledon, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Coach House Lane, Wimbledon, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern living room
    +2
    Coach House Lane, Wimbledon
    Oxshott Rise, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Country style pool
    Oxshott Rise, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Oxshott Rise, Surrey, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
    +2
    Oxshott Rise, Surrey
    Horbury Crescent, Notting Hill, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern houses
    Horbury Crescent, Notting Hill, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Minimalist living room
    Horbury Crescent, Notting Hill, Hale Brown Architects Ltd Hale Brown Architects Ltd Modern dining room
    +2
    Horbury Crescent, Notting Hill

    The aim of the new company is to provide clients with an energy and focus on delivering their projects, with design that is spatially elegant, economically appropriate and environmentally responsible.

    We pride ourselves on building and retaining good client relationships and our level of repeat work is testimony to the quality of our product, both in terms of design and value to the client.

    Services
    • New-Build Residential
    • Refurbishment
    • Modern
    • Contemporary & Traditional
    • Extensions
    Address
    Unit 3, Phoenix Wharf
    TW1 3DY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089776946 www.halebrown.com
      Add SEO element