ByALEX
Furniture & Accessories in Surrey / London
    • GEO, ByALEX ByALEX Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    GEO, ByALEX ByALEX Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    GEO, ByALEX ByALEX Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    GEO
    Neighbourhood Chair, ByALEX ByALEX Dining roomChairs & benches
    Neighbourhood Chair, ByALEX ByALEX Dining roomChairs & benches
    Neighbourhood Chair, ByALEX ByALEX Dining roomChairs & benches
    +3
    Neighbourhood Chair
    A Range, ByALEX ByALEX Living roomStools & chairs
    A Range, ByALEX ByALEX Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
    A Range, ByALEX ByALEX BedroomBedside tables
    +2
    A Range

    Modern British furniture.

    Alex Swain is the designer behind ByALEX. Based in London Alex creates bold, graphic products for the home and beyond. Driven by a conviction that designers should use resources wisely, Alex uses cutting edge technology to reduce waste and maximise efficiency. All the products are made in UK and Latvia using FSC/PEFC certified timber, sourced from responsibly managed forests.

    Alex designs products that have a genuine story, a reason for being. Products with the purest functionality, simplest design aesthetic and affordably priced.

    Our ambition is simple: Purity by Design.
    All our designs are effortlessly functional, beautifully simple and exceptionally crafted. Frustrated with throwaway culture, we are committed to making quality products engineered to last. Considered design that is considerate to the Planet.

    Services
    furniture
    Service areas
    Surrey / London
    Address
    Kingshaw, Billiards Studio, Woldingham
    CR37BE Surrey / London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2079935805 www.byalex.co.uk
