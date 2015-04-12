Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sean &amp; Stephen architects
Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mind Maze, Sean & Stephen architects Sean & Stephen architects Eclectic style clinics
    Mind Maze, Sean & Stephen architects Sean & Stephen architects Eclectic style clinics
    Mind Maze, Sean & Stephen architects Sean & Stephen architects Eclectic style clinics
    +10
    Mind Maze

    Seán & Stephen Ltd. is a London-based architecture studio designing public realm projects, private residential projects, video installations and artwork installations. S&S designs with familiar geometry, a scientific interest and fictional narrative throughout their projects. Stephen Mackie and Seán McAlister began working together in Dundee in 2010. They are advocates of a personal design process; of contextual projects, no matter the scale and budget. Their niche designs bridge different disciplines: architecture, illustration, art, education, digital design & publishing.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    W26ET London
    United Kingdom
    seanandstephen.com
      Add SEO element