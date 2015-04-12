Seán & Stephen Ltd. is a London-based architecture studio designing public realm projects, private residential projects, video installations and artwork installations. S&S designs with familiar geometry, a scientific interest and fictional narrative throughout their projects. Stephen Mackie and Seán McAlister began working together in Dundee in 2010. They are advocates of a personal design process; of contextual projects, no matter the scale and budget. Their niche designs bridge different disciplines: architecture, illustration, art, education, digital design & publishing.