Potteries born and bred, Gary always knew he wanted to
design ceramics. This collection shows his wide range of skills, from bespoke mug shapes to fun application of colour through to classic designs; All made from the finest bone china.
Alongside the mug collection Gary also offers a design service - he is a product designer and works in a wide range of materials.
- Services
- Supply of Mugs / Design Services
- Service areas
- Cirencester
- Address
-
29 Chester Street
GL7 1HG Cirencester
United Kingdom
+44-7515355793 www.garybirks.com