tim germain furniture designer/maker
Furniture & Accessories in Ipswich
    dressing table
    garden dining table and bench
    doors

    i am a one-man band furniture designer/maker working principally in local english hardwoods but also with a soft spot for birch ply and its amazing versatility.  everything i make is essentially a prototype, dreamt up by the customer and myself and then made by me in my workshop in a field on the suffolk/essex border.... with a field of rather lovely alpacas to gaze at out of the window.  over the last 20 years, i have made all manner of stuff, from tables to dressers, garden benches to desks, doors to shutters, wardrobes to...... well, suffice to say, i like variety. 

    Services
    furniture designer/maker
    Service areas
    Suffolk
    Essex
    Greater London
    Norfolk
    ipswich
    Company awards
    ooooh… .. i did get the furniture making prize at the suffolk show a few years back!
    Address
    ip1 2ht Ipswich
    United Kingdom
    +44-7810011533 www.germain.co.uk
