Stagg Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Englewood Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern living room
    Englewood Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern living room
    Englewood Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern living room
    Englewood Road
    Huddleston Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern kitchen
    Huddleston Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern houses
    Huddleston Road, Stagg Architects Stagg Architects Modern kitchen
    Huddleston Road

    Stagg Architects is a creative design studio focused on delivering high quality architecture to the specific needs of our clients. From our central London office we work across all sectors but specialise in residential and mixed-use schemes. All our projects are unique, and on each we strive to maximise the opportunities and achieve the finest solution through an imaginative and challenging design process.

    We work hard to ensure our designs are practical and deliverable, optimising the various demands of cost, technology and regulation in the pursuit of quality. Our goal is to make more from less, to focus attention where it really makes a difference, and to use our knowledge, experience and imagination to create lasting buildings which we hope will delight and inspire for years to come.

    Services
    Full Architectural Service
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    3rd Floor, 44-46 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EY
    EC2A 3EY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7970102342 www.staggarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Beng Goh
    We engaged Ben Stagg following a visit to our house via the "Architect in the House" scheme organised by Shelter, a housing and homeless charity and RIBA. Our first impression was that he was a sensible and friendly architect with good ideas for our major house renovation. Our project was a 4 year up and down affair with a happy ending. It went through three planning applications, each testing the patience and creativity of Ben. Ben has been a most patient, courteous and diplomatic person having to deal with neighbour's challenging concerns as well as the planning committee. In addition to designing the house, Ben also managed the project with his highly competent assistant, Gregory Stonard. We worked as a team together with our contractor, Jimi of Eagle Homes. Any issues were sorted out amicably and the project was completed within expected time and budget. We are delighted with the end product - a warm and well designed family home.
    over 5 years ago
    Gautham Emmanuel
    I did work experience here and I found their process was effective and organized the architects are very friendly and really prioritize the clients needs.
    almost 5 years ago
    Freddy Johns
    Working with Stagg Architects could not have been a better experience. Our project was carried out on time and on budget and Ben was always at hand with a friendly and very capable manner to deal with any questions or issues. If I ever develop another property, Ben is the first person I would call. He gave us complete confidence in what we had set out to achieve.
    over 5 years ago
