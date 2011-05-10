Your browser is out-of-date.

Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Surrey
Reviews (4)
    Project in Wentworth
    Project in Wentworth
    Oak pond in St georges hill Weybridge
    Oak pond in St georges hill Weybridge
    Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey
    Reflection pond in Richmond Surrey

    Aquajoy Water Gardens Ltd are a pond maintenance and construction specialist. We provide services such as water feature cleaning and building,  koi pond construction and maintenance and conduct any work on any type of waterfeature from the tiniest little water feature to lakes.  Aquajoy are a specialist service provider

    Services
    • pond cleaning
    • pond maintenance
    • pond construction
    • water feature construction
    • water feature maintenance
    • water feature cleaning
    • replacement pond equipment including filters
    • pond lighting etc
    Service areas
    Surrey
    Company awards
    Gold medal winners at gardeners world live, Winners at Hampton court flower show and Chelsea flower show.
    Address
    31 Lower Morden Lane
    SM4 4SE Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-2083377373 http//aquajoyltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    tony phillips
    Graham and Luke did a fantastic job refurbishing the pond. Can't recommend them highly enough. Have used this company for many years and will continue to do so
    8 months ago
    Sergejs Petrovs
    11 months ago
    Dave Bennett
    almost 4 years ago
