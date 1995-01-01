Your browser is out-of-date.

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Architects in St. Cyrus
Projects

    • Scarth Craig, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Front doors Wood Brown
    Scarth Craig, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Eclectic style houses Glass White
    Scarth Craig, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Eclectic style houses Concrete White
    +16
    Scarth Craig, Cowie, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
    Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern dining room Wood
    +32
    Coldwells, Alford, Aberdeenshire
    Riverside Drive, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses
    Riverside Drive, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Riverside Drive, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern windows & doors
    +4
    Riverside Drive, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
    Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern bathroom
    Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses
    Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom Glass
    +14
    Plot 3, The Views, Gallaton, Aberdeenshire
    Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern conservatory
    Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern style bedroom
    Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen
    +10
    Plot 2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O'neil, Aberdeenshire
    Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen
    Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen Metallic/Silver
    Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern houses White
    +9
    Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
    Show all 17 projects

    Roundhouse Architecture are a practice offering traditional sustainable
    and contemporary architecture including extensions new build conversions for commercial and domestic projects in Aberdeenshire, Angus, Deeside & beyond.

    Services
    • Project Inception
    • Surveying
    • Feasibility studies
    • Development of Design
    • Planning Applications
    • Building Warrant Applications
    • Project Management
    • Tender Action
    • Contract Administration
    • Inspection & Handover
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Angus
    • Kincardine & Mearns
    • Aberdeenshire
    • Aberdeen
    • deeside
    • tayside
    • Perthshire
    • St. Cyrus
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Company awards
    • Scottish Home Show Awards 2015 Finalist
    • Scottish Home Show Awards 2014 Finalist
    • Montrose Society Award for Exemplary Design
    Address
    The Roundhouse, Lochside Road
    DD10 0DB St. Cyrus
    United Kingdom
    +44-1674850187 www.roundhousearchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Jose Miguel
    over 4 years ago
