Linsey Evans Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Bracknell, UK
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Sloping Garden Design, Sandhurst, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design
    Sloping Garden Design, Sandhurst, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design
    Sloping Garden Design, Sandhurst, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design
    +3
    Sloping Garden Design, Sandhurst, Berkshire
    Garden Design Hindhead, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Concrete White
    Garden Design Hindhead, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    Garden Design Hindhead, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    +6
    Garden Design Hindhead, Surrey
    Garden Design Bracknell, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Granite Blue
    Garden Design Bracknell, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    Garden Design Bracknell, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    +3
    Garden Design Bracknell, Berkshire
    Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Stone
    Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    +3
    Sloping Garden Design, Crowthorne, Berkshire
    Contemporary Garden Design, Silchester, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Sandstone Blue
    Contemporary Garden Design, Silchester, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Sandstone Blue
    Contemporary Garden Design, Silchester, Berkshire, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden Sandstone Blue
    +4
    Contemporary Garden Design, Silchester, Berkshire
    Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey, Linsey Evans Garden Design Linsey Evans Garden Design Modern garden
    +5
    Front Garden Design Woking, Surrey
    Show all 12 projects

    Linsey Evans Garden design is based in Bracknell, Berkshire with projects in London and throughout the Thames Valley and Home Counties.  Linsey is a specialist in designing sloping gardens with extensive knowledge of the technical aspects of garden construction.  Linsey Evans Garden Design has been designing and constructing gardens for 10 years with the emphasis on strong structures and geometric layouts softened by elegant planting schemes.

    Services
    • Garden design master plans
    • garden surveys
    • planting plans
    • lighting design plans
    • construction detail plans
    • preparing plans for planning applications
    • supply of plants and planters
    • sourcing of sculpture and other garden accessories.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Berkshire
    • Surrey
    • Greater London
    • Buckinghamshire
    • Oxfordshire
    • Hampshire
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • BRACKNELL
    • Windsor
    • Ascot
    • Virginia Water
    • Guildford
    • Bracknell, UK
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Address
    9 Dundas Close
    RG127BX Bracknell, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7901852731 www.linseysgardens.com
