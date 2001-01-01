Linsey Evans Garden design is based in Bracknell, Berkshire with projects in London and throughout the Thames Valley and Home Counties. Linsey is a specialist in designing sloping gardens with extensive knowledge of the technical aspects of garden construction. Linsey Evans Garden Design has been designing and constructing gardens for 10 years with the emphasis on strong structures and geometric layouts softened by elegant planting schemes.
- Services
- Garden design master plans
- garden surveys
- planting plans
- lighting design plans
- construction detail plans
- preparing plans for planning applications
- supply of plants and planters
- sourcing of sculpture and other garden accessories.
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Berkshire
- Surrey
- Greater London
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
- Hampshire
- All across the UK
- Europe
- BRACKNELL
- Windsor
- Ascot
- Virginia Water
- Guildford
- Bracknell, UK
- Show all 14 service areas
- Address
-
9 Dundas Close
RG127BX Bracknell, UK
United Kingdom
+44-7901852731 www.linseysgardens.com