Wallsauce.com
Paint & Wall Coverings in Lancashire
Reviews (12)
    Wallsauce.com offer made-to-measure wall murals for both home and business use. They have a stunning selection of images for you to choose from including inspirational photography, beautiful contemporary surface pattern designs and fine art.

    For truly bespoke wall coverings, Wallsauce.com can transform almost any photograph or illustration into a wall mural of any size.

    Services
    • Wallpaper
    • Wall Murals
    • Canvas Prints
    • Wall Coverings
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Address
    7 Manor Court
    PR3 3XR Lancashire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1772284110 www.wallsauce.com

    Reviews

    Nicoletta Andreini
    My experience with Wallsauce was a bit a mixed one and in the end a positive one. The design which I ordered no longer existed (the artist had decide to stop collaborating with Wallsauce) so I had to choose another one. The sales team was very attentive and assisted me with choosing the new design which was adapted to my wall (four panels rahter than the usual 5), it was taylored made as it no longer covered the entire wall and they managed to accomdate my request and in the end I also received a the difference in amount I had previously paid. I am extremely satisfied with how it was all handled and the design, just looks fab!! Would defintely reccomend Wallsauce, loads of art work to choose from and good customer service and great quality products!
    2 months ago
    TheDoolAli
    What a fantastic product; really good price, quick delivery, fab quality and easy to install. It’s brought my little office to life! 😊
    6 months ago
    Martin Riley
    Excellent quality all round. Went up a treat fitted very well. Ordered a second one but haven't put that up yet so jury's out on that one.
    11 months ago
