Legal disclosure

How does my garden design practice

fit into the world today

I am convinced we need to consider a holistic and organic approach to life.

The way we see and make connections between all aspects of life--from plant life to our own life on the earth—this should be inspiring and forces one to remember that all of these seemingly small decisions are connected and add up to the affect we make on our planet. Such a holistic approach makes me focus on the bigger picture, where we are all interconnected whatever country race or culture we all share just one world.

Indeed, the way we live our lives the way we look at our own environment (albeit inadvertent) has a knock-on effect on the planet which then affects the all living things including plants and the quality of our atmosphere

More often than not, we humans get trapped in more compartmentalised understandings of our lives many issue get totally separate from the larger issues facing our world. We believe those who want to guide us but do we question their intentions enough.

If we saw our earth from space, then perhaps the big picture would be more obvious. Looking down on our world the beauty of the curve of the earth, its oceans of blue, its green and its white we would think it was paradise if we didn’t know –we know that’s its turning but its turning so slow.

We need to find the wisdom to see the earth as a whole. To our peril, most of us don't connect the dots of our inter-connectedness, even at the micro level of how we live our domestic lives. We pay lip service to a code but do we really practice it .

How long will take to learn the tasks, skills and the knowledge we will have to learn to find our place in the future and something to offer to this planets concern

So yes, our small garden/landscape practice is directly and indirectly related to our planet’s needs . We are all children of Mother Nature lets be responsible and use our skills wisely