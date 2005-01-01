Our creative design agency offers a wealth of services including design concepts, product design, web design, videography, photography, printing, online marketing and much more. We are passionate about what we do, combining our collective skills to achieve rewarding and dynamic results whatever the size and scale of the project.
We are working hard to earn a reputation for high quality, original and exciting design projects delivered on time and on budget.
We have already won awards for innovative design from companies such as Peugeot and Visa, and that’s just the start. Our ambition is to be the best at what we do, and achieve international recognition through excellence.
- Company awards
- 2008 Peugeot Design Contest (International) – 5th Prize
- 2006 Duyar Valve Design Contest (in Turkey) – Mention Prize, 2006 IMMIB Design Contest (in Turkey) Bad Category Mention Prize and Metal Tools Category- Mention Prize
- 2006 Recycling Design Contest (in Turkey) – First Prize
- 2005 Lift Design Contest (in Turkey) – Mention Prize, 2005 Mosder Furniture Design Contest (in Turkey) – Sofa Bed Category – First Prize, Sofa Group for Living Room—Third and Mention Prize
- 2004 Visa Card Design Contest (in Turkey) – First Prize
200 Old Christchurch Road, Second floor studio
BH11PD Bournemouth
United Kingdom
+44-1202299707 www.redwhiteca.co.uk
A CREATIVE AGENCY THAT BRINGS IDEAS TO LIFE.